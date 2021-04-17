Even with water levels 10 times lower than in normal years, the 54th Kenduskeag Canoe Race was as photogenic as ever.
Six Mile Falls, where many paddlers take their soggy lumps, provided plenty of action. But instead of being at the mercy of a raging spring flood, boats got hung up on unseen rocks, usually far underwater. Much canoe and kayak paint was shed on submerged obstacles this year.
Spectators were asked to stay away for coronavirus social distancing concerns. The press — including us — was given access, though.
Here’s a collection of the best action photos from today’s race. You’re welcome.
Clockwise from left: Ben Foster (stern) and Oliver Degnan paddle over Six Mile Falls in Bangor on Saturday April 17, 2021 during the 54th Kenduskeag Canoe Race; Georgia (left) and Brian Doore paddle through downtown Bangor near the finish. In all, 423 paddlers in 220 boats entered the race; Sigrid Noack gets hung up on some rocks below Six Mile Falls. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN
Clockwise from left: Two paddlers race for the finish line in downtown Bangor on Saturday April 17, 2021 during the 54th Kenduskeag Canoe Race; Tom Moriarty (stern) and Jennifer Neptune paddle just below Six Mile Falls; Andy Michaud (left) and Shawn Owens celebrate after getting over Six Mile Falls. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN
Troy R. Bennett
Troy R. Bennett is a Buxton native and longtime Portland resident whose photojournalism has appeared in media outlets all over the world.
