ORONO — With gardeners planning for spring planting and local plant sales, a new publication from University of Maine Cooperative Extension offers guidance for plant sale donors, buyers and organizers.

“Best Practices for Plant Sale Donors and Buyers in Maine” provides recommendations for preparing plants for group sales, how to be sure donations and purchases follow state guidelines on invasive plants and pests, and how to find spring plant sales with an online database and map maintained by UMaine Extension.

Other UMaine Extension gardening publications include “Gardening to Conserve Maine’s Native Landscape: Plants to Use and Plants to Avoid,” “Selecting Plants to Support Bees in Maine: Summary of the Bee Module Project” and “Tips for Purchasing Soil for Gardens and Landscape Projects.”



Many UMaine Extension bulletins are available for free download; the full publications catalog is online at https://extensionpubs.umext.maine.edu/. For more information or to place an order, call 207-581-3792 or email extension.orders@maine.edu.