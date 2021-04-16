The vaccine clinic scheduled for next Tuesday at Massabesic Middle School in Waterboro has been canceled.

That comes after the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended pausing use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of a rare blood clot, as well as reporting an anticipated drop in vaccine supplies for next week. No blood clotting cases associated with that vaccine have been reported in Maine.

Around 450 people were scheduled to attend the clinic on Tuesday, and have been notified of the change in vaccine availability, according to News Center Maine.





Maine will continue to receive doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, but will not receive any doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week.

Maine has ordered 21,060 doses from Pfizer and 15,400 doses from Moderna for distribution next week. That reflects a loss of 230 vaccines available to clinics around the state.

However, the Maine CDC has said that Moderna and Pfizer vaccine doses will be redirected to clinics around the state to maintain access to vaccine appointments.