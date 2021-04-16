A van burst into flames Friday morning after it crashed on the Maine Turnpike.

The 15-passenger van was heading south about 5:52 a.m. when it hydroplaned and crashed into a guardrail near mile marker 15 in Ogunquit, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The van’s fuel tank ruptured and ignited, engulfing the vehicle in flames.





Moss said the driver escaped without injury and there were no passengers in the van at the time of the crash. She did not release the driver’s identity.

Moss said state troopers responded to three crashes early Friday morning that happened after drivers hydroplaned. That comes as a spring nor’easter brought rain and snow to much of southern Maine early Friday.