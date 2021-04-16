Healthy Acadia, in partnership with Hunger Free America and Goodwill Industries of Northern New England, is seeking AmeriCorps VISTA Anti-Hunger Corps Summer Associate members to increase nutritious food available to people experiencing food insecurity in Hancock County and Washington County, Maine. VISTA members will support the efforts of Healthy Acadia’s Downeast Gleaning Initiative to strengthen local food systems, recruit volunteers, pursue innovative program development related to gleaning and food distribution, and expand educational offerings in places where community members receive food.

One 10-week, full-time, Summer Associate service opportunity is available in each county. The service term for the Hancock County Summer Associate is June 7 through Aug. 16. In Washington County, there are two available start dates in early or late June.

AmeriCorps VISTA Summer Associate service benefits include a $513.94 biweekly living allowance and an End of Service Education Award of $1,342.86. Mileage reimbursement for work-related travel beyond the office will be reimbursed by Healthy Acadia, at a rate of $0.45/mile. Candidates must be 18 years or older with no upper age limit.





To apply for either service opportunity, send a cover letter, resume, and contact information (phone number and email address) for two references to Katie Freedman at Katie@HealthyAcadia.org.

Healthy Acadia’s Downeast Gleaning Initiative organizes the collection of surplus fruits and vegetables from local farms and for distribution to food assistance programs. This work addresses the significant barriers that many people in our community face when it comes to accessing healthy food. The program has gleaned over 300,000 pounds of food since 2013.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities together. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit HealthyAcadia.org.