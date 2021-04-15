A service dog that helps students in Sanford is in need of help herself.

Ory has been an integral part of the classroom at Willard School since she was a puppy.

Teachers said she’s had a “ruff go of it” with hip dysplasia, degenerated hips and torn ACLs in both her knees.





She needs three different surgeries that will cost about $20,000 total so now school officials and students are holding a fundraiser called “Pennies for Paws.”

The GoFundMe page has raised about a third of the money needed so far.