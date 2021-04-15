PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH — The Animal Welfare Fund of the Maine Community Foundation is seeking applications from Maine organizations that address population control for cats and dogs.

The deadline for applications is June 1. For application, guidelines, and a complete list of 2020 grants, go to www.mainecf.org.

The Animal Welfare Fund awarded $140,870 in grants to 11 nonprofit organizations in 2020, including:





Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, Lewiston, to purchase equipment to expand the medical services that GAHS provides shelter animals and the community’s financially struggling pet owners

Halfway Home Pet Rescue, Inc., Caribou, to support county-wide Spay-a-Rama project for a second year and to continue to address issues caused by COVID-19

Spirits Place, St. Albans, to continue momentum of the spay/neuter and medical care program.

Priority will be given to organizations that help low-income or disadvantaged populations maintain ownership of their pets and prevent animal surrender/abandonment.

An anonymous donor established the fund in 2007. It is further supported by the Doree Taylor Charitable Foundation, Bank of America, N.A. Trustee.

For more information, visit www.mainecf.org or contact Program Officer John Ochira at 1-877-700-6800 or jochira@mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.