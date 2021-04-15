AUGUSTA — To celebrate Earth Day, the Social Justice & Peace Commission at St. Michael Parish (St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Augusta; St. Augustine Church, Augusta; St. Joseph Church, Gardiner; Sacred Heart Church, Hallowell; St. Denis Church, Whitefield; St. Francis Xavier Church, Winthrop) invites all to a special Zoom session on Thursday, April 22 from 7 to 8 p.m.

The session, entitled “Restore Our Common Home,” will feature prayer, reflection, and insight into how we are called to care for God’s creation and how we can apply our social teaching, with its emphasis on the life and dignity of the human person, in facing the challenge of protection our earth, our common home. “Restore Our Common Home” will be facilitated by Frank Cuff, a member of the commission.

To register to attend the Zoom session, contact Gina Czerwinski, parish life coordinator at St. Michael Parish, at gina.czerwinski@portlanddiocese.org.





The parish will also offer the opportunity for people of all ages to help beautify the world around them two days later.

On Saturday, April 24, the parish invites all parishioners and community members to gather for a cleanup of the grounds at St. Francis Xavier Church, located on 130 Route 133 in Winthrop, from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring your own rake and/or shovel. Further plantings and cleanups will be scheduled in the coming weeks. For more information, contact Cuff at 207-213-4825.