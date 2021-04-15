EASTPORT — Downeast Acadia Regional Tourism is holding its second annual photo/video contest. DART is looking for your quintessential DownEast Maine photos and videos. For information on the contest rules, how to submit entries, etc. see Photo Contest!! – DownEast Acadia Regional Tourism.

DownEast Acadia Regional Tourism is a collaboration to support and promote the travel and hospitality industry in Washington and Hancock counties. DART prioritizes promotion of active outdoor recreation, local culture, and local products. For more information visit DownEastAcadia.com or contact DownEastAcadia@Gmail.com.