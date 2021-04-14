Tickets for 12 Portland Sea Dogs games are now on sale.

The Sea Dogs plan to welcome a limited number of spectators at Hadlock Field when the season starts on May 4.

Seating at Hadlock Field will be limited to 28 percent capacity under coronavirus restrictions outlined by the state. This will allow just over 2,000 fans to attend games.





Tickets will be for games scheduled for May 4-9 against New Hampshire, and May 25-30 versus Hartford.

The Sea Dogs will sell tickets on a monthly basis as the season progresses to ensure that the team is able to continue to play safely and to maintain spectator safety.

Ticket prices for the 2021 season are $19 for box seats, $18 for reserved seats and $17 for grandstand seats. They can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling 207-879-9500