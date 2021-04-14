Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Words matter

The work and research the University of Maine at Presque Isle history department is doing is very important and interesting. But words matter: the headline of a r ecent BDN article states “Unearthing the stories of the dead means piecing together origins of people who settled Aroostook.” As all historians will agree, the first people to settle Aroostook County were the Wabanaki: from the Paleo-Indian Period (from around 9,500 B.C. to 8,000 B.C.) up until the first white/European settlers made contact after 1500, according to Justin Howe’s excellent “Aroostook County Historical Timeline.”

Today, the four Maine Indian tribes are the Maliseet, Micmac, Penobscot and Passamaquoddy, known collectively as the Wabanaki, ” People of the Dawnland.” Each community maintains its own tribal government, community schools, cultural center and each manages its respective lands and natural resources. Indeed the Aroostook Band of Micmacs and the Houlton Band of Maliseets still have their tribal governments in the County.





Perhaps the headline of the article should have referred to the White or European/American settlers (while acknowledging that one Black American settler from Alabama in the late 1800s is mentioned). Words matter.

John Picone

Bangor

Cons of the PRO Act

As an employer, former legislator, and long-time taxpayer of Maine, I ask Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King to vote in opposition to the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act. The PRO Act will not benefit workers, and it will make economic recovery even more challenging.

In today’s economy, a tradesman has their choice of working as an independent contractor or being hired by any company in the construction business. The demand far exceeds the supply — here in Maine and across the nation. A tradesman who chooses to remain an independent contractor controls their own schedule, their pay structure, and their options to take or leave any job offered. The PRO act could require these tradesmen to give up their freedoms and become traditional employees. Google how similar legislation affected independent contractors in California.

Since COVID-19, many companies have found that “traditional” didn’t work. The work/life balance has been restored for many. Why should independent contractors have to take a step back?

The PRO Act would force employers to give their employees’ personal contact information to labor groups as part of labor elections at their business. Today, employers are only to divulge that information to our employees’ medical insurers and for purposes of payroll and taxation. That personal — confidential — information is protected by many statutes, both state and federal. Personal information is just that — it’s personal.

Maine’s construction industry doesn’t need more regulation. We need more tradesmen. Our leaders must resist this legislation — and get to work on providing more training and opportunity in our schools to grow the next generation.

Debra Plowman

Hampden

Opening primaries is about fairness

I was honored to represent Hancock County in the Maine Senate from 2002-2010. Although I am a proud lifelong Democrat, I fully realize I might not have been elected initially and three times following that without strong support from citizens who are not enrolled in any party.

While no longer in office, I feel it is important to speak out in support of efforts that would benefit Hancock County and the rest of Maine.

Now is one of those times. Our democracy works best when more citizens participate in the voting process. That is why I am enthusiastically supporting LD 231, An Act to Establish Open Primaries.

Currently, 32 percent of registered Maine voters’ don’t belong to a political party. These voters’ tax dollars help pay for primary elections in which they are not allowed to vote. This is fundamentally unfair. It is also easy to fix with the passage of LD 231.

Open primaries would allow all registered voters to have their voices heard in all elections. It is the right thing to do and I wholeheartedly support the effort to allow unenrolled voters to participate in primary elections without being forced to join a political party.

Therefore, I strongly urge the Legislature to join the 80 percent of Maine voters who already support opening primaries to unenrolled voters and to vote in support of LD 231.

Dennis S. Damon

Trenton