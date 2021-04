Thieves made off with $20,000 worth of sports trading cards from a Brunswick store after an early Tuesday morning burglary.

Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart said Wednesday that the theft at J&R Comics likely happened after 2 a.m., and the burglary wasn’t discovered until about 7:50 a.m. when a passing motorist saw the shop’s glass front door had been smashed.

The stolen trading cards are estimated to be worth $20,000, Stewart said.

The investigation is ongoing.