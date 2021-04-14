Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to low 50s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another two Mainers died and 571 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It was the highest single-day increase in cases since Jan. 26, when 662 were reported and the state remained in the grip of a severe winter surge in virus transmission. The statewide death toll now stands at 753. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Nearly 30 inmates and staff have become infected in a coronavirus outbreak at the Cumberland County Jail.





Janet Mills arrives at a news conference on Monday at Maine’s first mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Oxford. Credit: Andree Kehn / Sun Journal via AP

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended a halt on the one-shot vaccine after six women among the millions to receive a shot developed an extremely rare blood clot in the days after their vaccinations. Maine and other states quickly followed suit early Tuesday morning.

PLUS: We want to understand how this change is affecting Mainers who either received the vaccine or were scheduled to. Help us out by filling out our survey.

ALSO: A rare, rogue immune response is the main suspect as authorities investigate highly unusual blood clots following use of two similar COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. Here’s what’s known about them.

Paul Gamble, who was a police officer in Millinocket, is suing Penobscot County District Attorney Marianne Lynch. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

In court filings, Paul Gamble said former Millinocket Police Chief Craig Worster gave the district attorney bad information to get rid of him, and accused his former chief of harassment and bullying. He wouldn’t be the last officer in the department to do so.

Boba (left), an Asian restaurant in Lewiston, claims a former employee took recipes to his new employer.; Mu Noi Brunch (right) in Auburn claims it was asked by a competitor to not create dishes that are part of its cultural heritage. Credit: Lori Valigra / BDN

The conflict comes at a time when anti-Asian sentiment is running high.

Daryl Boyington (front), Larry Doucette (sunglasses) and Jed Boyington paddle the Gumby boat downstream during the 2018 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race. Doucette, who founded the team with Daryl Boyington, died in March after a battle with brain cancer. The Gumby crew will pay tribute to their friend on Saturday in the 54th edition of the race. Credit: BDN File

Larry Doucette, a dedicated Gumby boat crew member, died on March 12 after a two-year battle with brain cancer. He was 55.

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman (seated) poses with UMaine men’s hockey coaches (from left) Red Gendron, Alfie Michaud, Ben Guite and Scott Hillman on Tuesday as he signs his contract with the National Hockey League’s Boston Bruins. Credit: Ronnie Gillis / UMaine athletics

The new coach will be entrusted to return a program to the upper echelon of college hockey.

A group of students at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor meets with a professor at Sand Beach in Acadia National Park on Jan. 26, 2021. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

This past winter, from November through March, Acadia had 172,000 visitors, far surpassing its previous wintertime high of nearly 140,000, which it set two winters running in the late 1990s.

Vetri Vel holds the device that won him sixth place at the Regeneron Science Talent Search last month. The gadget detects when someone has fallen and automatically sends an emergency text. Credit: Courtesy of Vetri Vel

Vetri Vel may only be 16, but the quick-thinking Bangor High student is already designing a device with real-world implications.

In this Sept. 11, 2003, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Mike Bordick turns a double play as Tampa Bay Devil Rays’ Travis Lee slides into second. The play ended the game giving the Blue Jays a 3-1 win. Credit: David Kadlubowski / AP

Mike Bordick, 55, has developed a 40-minute television show that focuses on baseball. The Hampden Academy graduate hopes to sell the concept to a network.

A big black bear walks in front of a trail camera near Green Lake. Credit: Courtesy of Billy Lander

This bear is certainly hungry. But it’s also looking pretty beefy for an animal that’s been on a four-month diet.

Rockland is hoping to soon take ownership of the McLain School and look for opportunities to turn the building into housing. Credit: Lauren Abbate / BDN

City officials hope the committees will come up with solutions to Rockland’s affordable housing crisis.

