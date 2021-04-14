Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to low 50s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another two Mainers died and 571 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It was the highest single-day increase in cases since Jan. 26, when 662 were reported and the state remained in the grip of a severe winter surge in virus transmission. The statewide death toll now stands at 753. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Nearly 30 inmates and staff have become infected in a coronavirus outbreak at the Cumberland County Jail.
Maine clinics cancel appointments or switch to other shots after J&J vaccine pause
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended a halt on the one-shot vaccine after six women among the millions to receive a shot developed an extremely rare blood clot in the days after their vaccinations. Maine and other states quickly followed suit early Tuesday morning.
PLUS: We want to understand how this change is affecting Mainers who either received the vaccine or were scheduled to. Help us out by filling out our survey.
ALSO: A rare, rogue immune response is the main suspect as authorities investigate highly unusual blood clots following use of two similar COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. Here’s what’s known about them.
A prosecutor ended his police career. He doesn’t understand why she won’t hear his side.
In court filings, Paul Gamble said former Millinocket Police Chief Craig Worster gave the district attorney bad information to get rid of him, and accused his former chief of harassment and bullying. He wouldn’t be the last officer in the department to do so.
2 Asian restaurants in Lewiston-Auburn take dispute over recipes and racism public
The conflict comes at a time when anti-Asian sentiment is running high.
‘Gumby boat’ crew dedicates this year’s Kenduskeag canoe race to a fallen friend
Larry Doucette, a dedicated Gumby boat crew member, died on March 12 after a two-year battle with brain cancer. He was 55.
Here are potential candidates to replace late UMaine men’s hockey coach Red Gendron
The new coach will be entrusted to return a program to the upper echelon of college hockey.
Acadia National Park just had its busiest winter ever
This past winter, from November through March, Acadia had 172,000 visitors, far surpassing its previous wintertime high of nearly 140,000, which it set two winters running in the late 1990s.
Bangor High student wins big in national competition with device designed to detect falls
Vetri Vel may only be 16, but the quick-thinking Bangor High student is already designing a device with real-world implications.
Former UMaine and major league standout is making a new baseball TV show
Mike Bordick, 55, has developed a 40-minute television show that focuses on baseball. The Hampden Academy graduate hopes to sell the concept to a network.
Big bear drops by trail camera near Green Lake
This bear is certainly hungry. But it’s also looking pretty beefy for an animal that’s been on a four-month diet.
Revived committees will look for more housing opportunities in Rockland
City officials hope the committees will come up with solutions to Rockland’s affordable housing crisis.
In other Maine news …
Oglala Tribe member claims Bangor motel fired him after reporting a co-worker harassed him
Bangor backs plan to place public restrooms for homeless around the city
Energy companies pour more than $7M into CMP corridor fight in first 3 months of 2021
Law enforcement defend embattled Maine intelligence unit
Rockland will allows businesses to sprawl into downtown parking spaces this summer
Aquaculture, traditional fishing square off at public hearing on bill to review Maine’s lease process