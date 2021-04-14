ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension has a new video series designed for the at-home cook who wants to learn more about preparing and cooking locally sourced meat.

“From Farm to Table Fare” is a seven-video series featuring topics such as preparing market and boneless cuts from a whole chicken, selecting and grinding cuts of beef and using prepared beef and chicken in recipes, such as chicken leg enchiladas and homemade smash burgers. Colt Knight, a UMaine Extension assistant professor and state livestock specialist, and Rob Dumas, food science innovation coordinator and facility manager for the University of Maine School of Food and Agriculture and a certified executive chef, demonstrate and discuss techniques in each video.

UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy statewide, and is the only entity that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition and food security and safety are integral and interrelated.



For more information, contact Knight at 207-581-2953 or colt.knight@maine.edu.