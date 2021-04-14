University Credit Union announced the Maine State Senate has confirmed the appointment of UCU President and CEO Renee Ouellette to the Finance Authority of Maine’s volunteer Board of Directors, effective March 8. Gov. Janet T. Mills nominated Ouellette to fill the board’s designated CPA position for a four-year term.

Ouellette is a certified public accountant and highly skilled finance executive with over 25 years of experience, including the last 11 years at UCU. Currently, she leads University Credit Union as president and CEO, and was previously the credit union’s senior vice president of finance for 10 years. As the first woman president and CEO in UCU’s 53-year history, Ouellette leads one of the largest credit unions in Maine by membership and asset size. UCU was established in 1967 on the University of Maine campus, and today has eight retail locations across the state, including three campus locations at the University of Maine in Orono, the University of Southern Maine in Gorham and the University of Maine at Presque Isle, as well as the UCU Operations Center in Scarborough.

“I am deeply honored to have been nominated by Governor Mills and confirmed by the Senate for this important position,” said Ouellette. “FAME’s vision to lead the creation of economic opportunities for Maine residents aligns with our daily work at University Credit Union, actively advancing the financial wellbeing of all Mainers and their communities.”





In addition to the CPA designation, Ouellette holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Husson College and an associate degree in business management from Eastern Maine Technical College. She is also a graduate of the Association of Management Information in Financial Services Comprehensive Performance Measurement School.

“Renee is an excellent choice for FAME’s Board,” said Elise Baldacci, Maine Credit Union League senior vice president of policy. “We know she will use her experience to help our state not only administer its current programs, but also to look for creative opportunities to help Maine businesses, Maine families, and Maine students. The League extends our congratulations to her and we look forward to working with her in this new capacity.”

“We are delighted to have Renee join our board. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, not only as a CPA, but also from her work with Maine’s credit unions, with whom we partner extensively,” stated David Daigler, chair of the FAME Board.



Established on the University of Maine campus in 1967, University Credit Union is an innovative, full-service financial institution with a mission to actively advance the financial well-being of our members in every stage of their lives. UCU is the sixth largest credit union in Maine in terms of total assets and total members. UCU has eight retail locations across the state located in Orono, Bangor, Farmington, Gorham, Portland and Presque Isle. For more information visit ucumaine.com.



The Finance Authority of Maine (FAME) is a quasi-independent state agency that provides innovative financial solutions to help Maine citizens pursue business and educational opportunities. FAME helps to lead the creation of good paying jobs for Maine citizens by working at the nexus between economic and workforce development.