Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to high 50s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer died and 296 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 751. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The FDA and CDC on Tuesday morning ordered states to stop administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of a rare and potentially fatal blood clot that has sickened five and killed one. So far, 51,200 doses of the vaccine have been used in Maine.
St. Joseph’s College in Standish said it will fine students $50 if they don’t wear masks. A spokesperson said the college is “using all of the tools at our disposal to try to keep COVID off campus.”
Mobile clinic marks vaccine shift, but experts say more needed in Maine’s rural areas
More flexible options may be needed to reach those in remote areas before the state’s goals are realized.
Mainer will brave Louisiana swamps, alligators and poisonous snakes while naked
Ryan Holt will have few survival tools as he endures his fifth and longest “Naked and Afraid” challenge.
USM closing institute funded by Chinese government
The Confucius Institute provides Mandarin Chinese language classes and other cultural programs on campus. It receives funding from the Center for Language Education and Cooperation, formerly known as the Hanban, a Beijing-based nonprofit under the Chinese Ministry of Education.
Families who lost loved ones to COVID may seek reimbursement for funeral expenses
To qualify for reimbursement, the death must have occurred in the U.S., including its territories, and the death certificate must attribute the cause of death to COVID-19.
Maliseets are looking for the strongest salmon to repopulate Maine’s waters
Traditionally, salmon has had an important role in Maliseet culture.
Unity College students mourn librarian they describe as the glue that held the school together
Dot Quimby served as Unity College’s first librarian — and unofficial on-campus mom — from 1965 until her retirement in 2001.
You have varied opinions on the identity of this mystery cat
To some readers, this could be nothing more than a mere house cat surveying its domain. Others are adamant the feline is more exotic.
New ATV route will link Penobscot and Aroostook County trails
The new trail will allow ATV riders to traverse the two counties in a single day, where previously it would have required a multi-day trip.
In other Maine news …
Republican lawmaker facing backlash after sending ‘racist’ email
Maine congregations splinter from United Methodist Church over LGBTQ inclusion
Bill would make it easier for Maine landowners to remove nuisance beavers
Bangor man charged with threatening court officers with a cattle prod
Portland woman will pay more than $200,000 for uncollected and underreported sales taxes