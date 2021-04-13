Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to high 50s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer died and 296 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 751. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The FDA and CDC on Tuesday morning ordered states to stop administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of a rare and potentially fatal blood clot that has sickened five and killed one. So far, 51,200 doses of the vaccine have been used in Maine.





St. Joseph’s College in Standish said it will fine students $50 if they don’t wear masks. A spokesperson said the college is “using all of the tools at our disposal to try to keep COVID off campus.”

Oxford Town Clerk Elizabeth Olsen outside the first stop of the state’s new mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit at Oxford Casino on Monday. Credit: Patty Wight / Maine Public

More flexible options may be needed to reach those in remote areas before the state’s goals are realized.

Ryan Holt of Roxbury, Maine, will be starring in the Discovery Channel reality show “Naked and Afraid: XL,” with the first episode airing 8-10 p.m. on April 25. Credit: Courtesy of Ryan Holt

Ryan Holt will have few survival tools as he endures his fifth and longest “Naked and Afraid” challenge.

Credit: CBS 13

The Confucius Institute provides Mandarin Chinese language classes and other cultural programs on campus. It receives funding from the Center for Language Education and Cooperation, formerly known as the Hanban, a Beijing-based nonprofit under the Chinese Ministry of Education.

In this May 11, 2020, file photo, Leonardo Cabana cries over the casket of his father Hector Miguel Cabana who died of COVID-19 after a funeral home service led by the Rev. Fabian Arias in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Credit: John Minchillo / AP

To qualify for reimbursement, the death must have occurred in the U.S., including its territories, and the death certificate must attribute the cause of death to COVID-19.

Workers from Brookfield Renewable check the waters below the Milford Dam, located on the Penobscot River between Milford and Old Town, in 2019 after installing flash boards or hinge boards to help the salmon. Credit: John Holyoke / BDN

Traditionally, salmon has had an important role in Maliseet culture.

Dot Quimby, Unity College’s longtime librarian, died last week at 91. Credit: Courtesy of Hauns Bassett

Dot Quimby served as Unity College’s first librarian — and unofficial on-campus mom — from 1965 until her retirement in 2001.

What kind of cat is this? A reader in Alabama sent in the photo, and is stumped as to what species this could be. Credit: Courtesy of Rusty Fondren

To some readers, this could be nothing more than a mere house cat surveying its domain. Others are adamant the feline is more exotic.

In this October 2019 file photo, upper Shin Pond and Mount Chase is covered with morning fog. Credit: Courtesy of Fred S. Grandinetti

The new trail will allow ATV riders to traverse the two counties in a single day, where previously it would have required a multi-day trip.

In other Maine news …

