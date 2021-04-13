CAMDEN — Camden Opera House’s SoundCheck series continues Friday, April 16, with an audience-free 7:30 p.m. concert by genre-fusing singer-songwriter Natále. Her show will be streamed live from the opera house stage to its Facebook page and is free to enjoy, no tickets or RSVP necessary.

With home bases in Philadelphia, Tel Aviv and New England, Natále offers a multicultural and eclectic mix of soul, folk-rock and Middle Eastern vibes inspired by the musical revolutions of the 1960s and 1970s.

Natále, who lives in a converted school bus, released her first mini-album, “Giving It All To You,” in January. The delightfully pre-pandemic video of her single “Day To Night,” filmed in Providence, Rhode Island, made Popfuzion’s Top 10 Valentine’s Day Special compilation on YouTube. She plans to perform with a trio.





Natále’s show is sponsored by the Camden Maine Stay Inn. Hour-long SoundCheck concerts continue every Friday night at 7:30 p.m., moving back to 45-seats-only ($10) in the auditorium April 23rd with an already sold-out show by Gordon Bok. The free livestreams also will continue, archived thereafter on Facebook and the Camden Opera House YouTube Channel.

Tickets are still available for Dave Gutter on April 30 and more. For the full lineup, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.