PORTLAND — The MEMIC Group is now accepting applications for its Harvey Picker Horizon Scholarship Program for children and spouses of workers who have been seriously injured on the job. MEMIC has awarded $210,000 in scholarships since 2001.

As one of the fastest growing workers’ compensation insurers with eight offices along the Eastern Seaboard, MEMIC recognizes that although workers’ compensation insurance covers medical treatment and replaces a percentage of lost wages, it cannot eliminate entirely the stress and strain that an injury can cause a family. It is our hope that these scholarships for higher education may help fulfill the aspirations of those whose lives have been disrupted as a result of a workplace injury or death.

The scholarship is named after former Camden resident Harvey Picker, a renowned physicist, educator, philanthropist and advocate for education. In 1992, Picker was appointed by then Governor John R. McKernan as a member of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Workers’ Compensation, which led to the formation of MEMIC 28 years ago. Picker also served as a member of the Board of Directors at MEMIC.

Potential winners must complete the application by May 14 to be considered for a scholarship of up to $10,000. To be eligible for the scholarship, the related injured worker must have been working for a MEMIC policyholder at the time of injury. Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee for financial need, academic performance, community involvement, other life experiences, as well as future promise. Students must be attending or planning to attend an accredited college or university. For more information and to request a copy of the application, please call 1-800-660-1306 and say “Horizon Scholarship” at the prompt or visit memic.com/horizon.