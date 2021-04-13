When: Friday, April 30 at 12:30pm via Zoom

Online event; Free to the public

While the ocean has suffered many losses and huge problems remain, important progress is being made in marine conservation. Examples include striking recoveries of once threatened species, increasing rates of protection of marine habitats, more sustainably managed fisheries and aquaculture, reductions in some forms of pollution, accelerating restoration of degraded habitats, and use of the ocean and its habitats to sequester carbon and provide clean energy. Many of these achievements have multiple benefits, including improved human well-being. A greater focus on solutions and successes will help them become the norm rather than the exception. Join Dr. Nancy Knowlton, author of Citizens of the Sea and MCCF Board Member, as she takes a deep dive into “Ocean Optimism.”

To register, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ek2_PZfcTK-YXevjI3nZOQ

Dr. Knowlton is a retired tropical marine biologist. She has been coming to the Blue Hill peninsula since 2011 and became a full time resident the summer of 2018. Knowlton is a big believer in the importance of local collaborations to achieve sustainability, and so the vision of MCCF is a good fit for her. She brings considerable expertise as an ocean scientist to the table, including a strong interest in science communication. She also serves on the Global Board of the Nature Conservancy and is active in science and conservation.