PORTLAND — Sarah Doucette has joined leading financial security company Northwestern Mutual – Portland, ME as financial representative, effective March 29.

In her new role, Doucette will join a team of specialists offering a wide array of products. In offering comprehensive financial planning, she will provide expert guidance and innovative solutions for a variety of financial needs and goals.

Before joining Northwestern Mutual, Doucette was a business support analyst at Milton CAT in Scarborough.





Doucette is a native of Topsham. She graduated in 2012 from Florida Southern College with her MBA in international business

Doucette holds her Life, Accident, and Health Insurance Producer license.