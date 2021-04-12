Julian Edelman’s time in Foxborough has come to an end.

The Patriots terminated Edelman’s contract with a failed physical designation, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. The 34-year-old battled a chronic knee injury for the past two seasons and was limited to six games in 2020. Edelman had one year left on his deal at a cap hit of $6.1 million. He’ll now become a free agent.

A three-time Super Bowl champion, Edelman put together one of the most improbable careers in Patriots history. A college quarterback at Kent State, Edelman was taken in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft and grew into one of the NFL’s toughest slot receivers. He rewrote New England’s postseason record books, and trailed only Jerry Rice nationally in playoff catches and yards.





All told, he caught 620 passes for 6,822 yards across 11 regular seasons in Foxborough. He hauled in 36 touchdown grabs, moved the chains 396 times, and tossed a touchdown pass of his own, too.

What comes next for Edelman is uncertain.

It’s natural to wonder if a reunion with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski is on the table, but Edelman’s knee is reportedly in rough shape. Retirement could also be in the cards.

Last week, a source told the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian “it’s doubtful he will be able to play the entire 2021 season.” Though he underwent knee surgery last year, that might not totally fix things. “While surgery can provide temporary relief, nothing can solve the underlying problem, the source said,” according to Guregian.

