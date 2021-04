Skowhegan Area High School will be in remote learning Monday and Tuesday after a positive case of COVID-19 forced more than 100 students and staff to quarantine.

In a letter, the superintendent said the decision to continue remote learning is because the district doesn’t have enough staff at the high school for in-person classes over the next two days.

Students will return to school Wednesday.

All other MSAD 54 schools are open for in-person learning.