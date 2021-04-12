Bangor’s largest hospital has received nearly $1 million in federal funding to aid in the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

The grant, from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will go toward reimbursing Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center for operating its mass vaccination clinic at the Cross Insurance Center.

The funds will help to cover the cost of providing personal protective equipment, supplies required for storing, handling, distributing, transporting and administering COVID-19 vaccines, as well as covering any emergency medical care needs that arise during vaccine administration.

“We are pleased to provide funding to the Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center to help manage financial demands they are experiencing as a result of COVID-19,” said acting Regional Administrator and Federal Coordinating Officer Paul Ford, who oversees FEMA’s operations in New England. “We continue to work closely with the state of Maine to support access to vaccines for all adults in America.”

FEMA has distributed this funding at 100 percent cost share through its public assistance grant program, which directly reimburses communities for emergency action taken in response to a disaster.