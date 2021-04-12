A Bangor man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened court officers with a cattle prod on Friday at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Darryl Vaillancourt, 50, has been charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a Class C crime, and criminal trespass, a Class E crime, according to Bangor police.

Vaillancourt was tased by judicial marshals, then taken into custody shortly before 11 a.m. Friday at the Bangor courthouse on Exchange Street.

He was taken to a local hospital before being transported to the Penobscot County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear remotely before a judge at 1 p.m. Monday.

If convicted, Vaillancourt faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 on the threatening charge and up to six months in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000 on the trespass charge.