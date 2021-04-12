Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to high 40s from north to south, with clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies and breezy winds across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 215 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll at 750. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
A vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday in North Berwick has been canceled due to a lack of available doses. The town will not be receiving the 500 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine it was expecting.
Mainers head north for COVID-19 vaccines in reversal of normal health care trends
Michael Margolies’ job as a delivery driver often has him on the road. But the 24-year-old from Portland found himself on an unusual four-hour round trip to Bangor early Thursday morning for his first COVID-19 vaccine.
Access isn’t always guaranteed on Maine’s privately owned land, even if it existed before
Access to your favorite fishing hole, swimming area or beautiful overlook can be gone forever if landowners change their minds.
Unearthing the stories of the dead means piecing together origins of people who settled Aroostook
The work shows a layered narrative of community, relationships and the interconnectedness of the people who forged a path through a more rugged Maine.
Border closure makes key Madawaska bridge construction details uncertain
The McDonald’s will be demolished to make way for the new border entry, but workers have not heard when it will close or if their jobs would be protected.
Maine’s aggressive lead policy has child testing back up after pandemic lull
A third of Maine homes were built before 1950 and likely contain lead paint. Young children are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning.
Prospective Hampden waste plant buyer listed people as technical advisers without their knowledge
Delta Thermo lists a Technical Advisory Board on its website that includes five of the nation’s top academic experts in waste to energy. However, one of them said he hadn’t heard of Delta Thermo, much less agreed to serve on a board. Another said he hadn’t been in contact with the company in nearly a decade.
Oysters are making a comeback along Maine’s coast, and not just at sea farms
Some might be escapees — scattered by currents after a mesh bag accidentally ruptures — but oyster farmers and researchers suspect most found in the wild are the product of farmed oysters that spawn, releasing their seed or spat into surrounding waters.
Maine’s once booming country music bottle clubs are just barely hanging on
In days of yore, tipsy Mainers would crowd into dim, smoke-filled rooms under colored party lights, their sweaty bodies swaying together on sanded dance floors. In these pandemic days of isolation and life-saving personal space, it sounds like a fairy tale — or a nightmare. Either way, it’s true.
In other Maine news …
Maine recaptures World Championship Ice Carousel record
Parachute accident didn’t stop Piscataquis native from 31-year basketball coaching career
Report: Officer ‘acted within policy’ in fatal Waterville shooting
Bates College extends lockdown amid ongoing COVID-19 outbreak
Crews finish installing new footbridge in downtown Bangor