Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to high 40s from north to south, with clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies and breezy winds across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 215 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll at 750. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

A vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday in North Berwick has been canceled due to a lack of available doses. The town will not be receiving the 500 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine it was expecting.





Michael Margolies, 24, of Portland drove to Bangor for his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. Margolies said it was really hard to find appointments in Portland. “I wanted to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Margolies said. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Michael Margolies’ job as a delivery driver often has him on the road. But the 24-year-old from Portland found himself on an unusual four-hour round trip to Bangor early Thursday morning for his first COVID-19 vaccine.

“A walk in the woods is much more than a walk in the woods,” reads the sign at the Belfast terminus of the 47-mile cross-country Hills to Sea Trail. “It’s about connection, it’s a sanctuary, it’s a home.” Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

Access to your favorite fishing hole, swimming area or beautiful overlook can be gone forever if landowners change their minds.

Dr. Kimberly Sebold, University of Maine at Presque Isle professor of history (in yellow), conducts cemetery mapping work with ArcGIS Online students. The students are using ground penetrating radar (foreground) to locate potential burial spots in the cemetery. Credit: Courtesy of the University of Maine at Presque Isle

The work shows a layered narrative of community, relationships and the interconnectedness of the people who forged a path through a more rugged Maine.

A sign just south of the old bridge between Canada and the United States indicates travel restrictions for those still able to cross between countries. Credit: Hannah Caitlin / St. John Valley Times

The McDonald’s will be demolished to make way for the new border entry, but workers have not heard when it will close or if their jobs would be protected.

Rebecca Cromwell, a chemist at the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory in Augusta, stands beside equipment used to test blood samples for lead poisoning. Credit: Courtesy of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention

A third of Maine homes were built before 1950 and likely contain lead paint. Young children are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning.

Delta Thermo is the Pennsylvania company in negotiations to purchase a shuttered waste plant in Hampden. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Delta Thermo lists a Technical Advisory Board on its website that includes five of the nation’s top academic experts in waste to energy. However, one of them said he hadn’t heard of Delta Thermo, much less agreed to serve on a board. Another said he hadn’t been in contact with the company in nearly a decade.

Oyster farmer Jesse Leach holds young oysters at his licensed cultivation on the Bagaduce River in Penobscot, Maine in this 2014 file photo. Credit: Brian Feulner / BDN

Some might be escapees — scattered by currents after a mesh bag accidentally ruptures — but oyster farmers and researchers suspect most found in the wild are the product of farmed oysters that spawn, releasing their seed or spat into surrounding waters.

DeeDee Allen sits on the edge of the stage at The Silver Spur bottle club in Mechanic Falls. The dance hall has been empty for over a year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

In days of yore, tipsy Mainers would crowd into dim, smoke-filled rooms under colored party lights, their sweaty bodies swaying together on sanded dance floors. In these pandemic days of isolation and life-saving personal space, it sounds like a fairy tale — or a nightmare. Either way, it’s true.

