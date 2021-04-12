ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about managing weeds in existing perennial and ornamental plantings from 6–7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28.

“Weed Management for the Perennial and Ornamental Landscape” will focus on the most common weeds in Maine and New Hampshire gardens and detail effective control strategies for each. UNH Extension landscape and greenhouse horticulture field specialist Emma Erler will lead the workshop.



Registration is required; a sliding scale program fee is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/spring-gardening-series-weed-management-for-the-perennial-and-ornamental-landscape/ to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the second in a six-part spring gardening webinar series offered every other Wednesday through June for Maine and New Hampshire gardeners. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or extension.gardening@maine.edu.