Machias Savings Bank announced today that it has opened applications for its Community Development Grant, which will award grants totaling $50,000 to fund deserving projects from organizations within the bank’s service area.

Machias Savings Bank seeks to support 501(c)3 organizations prioritizing community wellness, youth and education, and economic development projects focused on community development. Grant funds will be awarded to projects or services that create or retain jobs, revitalize communities within the bank’s service area, and help to provide affordable housing or other programs designed to assist low-to-moderate income individuals and/or families.

“The Community Development Grant focus is improving the lives of low-to-moderate income families,” said Melissa Denbow, VP, community experience manager at Machias Savings Bank. “The grant awards are investing in programming of workforce development, job creation and financial health and thus provide opportunities for families to move toward prosperity.”





In past years, the grant has funded projects including business incubator programs, housing programs, innovation in natural resource-based businesses, technology assistance for entrepreneurs, mentorship for workforce development and/or entrepreneurship, youth-based entrepreneurship programs, financial wellness education and nutritional support initiatives.

“Machias Savings Bank’s grant awards and volunteerism of employees have changed the way we teach financial literacy and career exploration in our classrooms,” noted Susan Flaherty Walsh, M.Ed., SMHS Pathways program instructor, a recipient of MSB’s community development grant in 2019. “Just today, a student at risk of dropping out just months earlier said, ‘I come to school because now I get to learn stuff that I can actually use tomorrow. Not just stuff that happened hundreds of years ago.’ MSB has continually supported us in our mission of preparing our students for life beyond the classroom.”

All applications must be submitted by Friday, May 14. Complete grant guidelines and specifics on submitting applications can be found online at http://www.machiassavings.bank.