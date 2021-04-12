CARIBOU — AMHC Sexual Assault Services joins the National Sexual Violence Resource Center and Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault to highlight April as Sexual Assualt Awareness Month. This year’s theme, “We Can Build Safe Online Spaces” encourages each of us to learn how to practice consent online, keep kids safe from abuse, and facilitate and participate in respectful online communities.

“We all have a role to play in the prevention of sexual assault,” shared Julia Miller, program director of prevention and sexual assault services. “AMHC Sexual Assault Services has provided services to individuals who have been affected by sexual violence since 1984. We not only advocate for victims and offer support to survivors 24/7, we provide prevention education for all ages on sexual violence, sexual harassment, internet safety and personal body safety.”

Learn more about this year’s theme “We Can Build Safe Online Spaces” by visiting https://www.nsvrc.org/saam/2021/about/wecanbuildcampaign.





AMHC Sexual Assault Services Advocates support nearly 400 victims per year in Aroostook, Washington and Hancock counties. They can be reached by calling the 24-hour sexual assault helpline at 1-800-871-7741. Text and chat is also available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. The service is free and confidential. For more information, visit AMHC Sexual Assault Services at https://www.amhcsas.org/.

Celebrating more than 56 years, AMHC is a nonprofit organization supporting nearly 5,500 clients annually. The agency has 26 service sites and 325 employees located across Aroostook, Washington and Hancock counties providing mental health, substance use, crisis, and sexual assault services. For more information, connect with AMHC at www.amhc.org.