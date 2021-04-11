Organizers of the Portland Pops July 4th celebration said the event is canceled again this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city of Portland, Shamrock Sports & Entertainment, and the Portland Symphony Orchestra issued a joint statement on Friday that said the event has been canceled “in order to ensure the health and safety of the community.”

The organizers said they’re hopeful for next year.

“We are excited to explore the possibility of continuing this beloved tradition in 2022,” the statement said.

The statement also said the city is considering the possibility of still having a fireworks display. The event and fireworks were both canceled last year.