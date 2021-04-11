AUGUSTA — Healthy Living for ME is offering a free workshop for caregivers who are assisting loved ones through memory loss or dementia. Building Better Caregivers will be offered beginning Tuesday, May 4 and running through June 8. Workshops participants will meet weekly from 1:00-3:30 p.m. on Zoom.

For many family caregivers, caregiving itself is a new role – one for which training is needed, just like any new job. The six-session Building Better Caregivers Program helps family caregivers better understand the changes their loved ones are experiencing. Topics include managing caregiver stress, dealing with difficult care partner behaviors, making decisions and planning for the future, communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals, legal issues related to caregiver, hiring help and much more.

This series is free and open to the public but registration is required. Please call 207-620-1642 or email jpaquet@healthylivingforme.org for more information and to register.

Healthy Living for ME is a statewide network of evidence-based programs that empower adults to address and better manage their health issues. All workshops are listed at healthylivingforme.org.