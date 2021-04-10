A man was found dead inside a residence on Tiger Hill Road in Poland after firefighters extinguished flames from a Saturday morning fire.

Investigators identified the man as Michael Murphy, 65, who lived at the house.

Firefighters from Poland, Oxford and Mechanics Falls fire departments were called to the house fire at 7:45 a.m.

Murphy’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for an autopsy to be done on Sunday, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.