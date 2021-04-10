Tambrands, a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble, is planning an expansion to their warehouse and manufacturing space in Auburn that could eventually create up to 18 new jobs, the Lewiston Sun-Journal reports. The company produces tampons at its Auburn facility for Procter & Gamble brands Always and Tampax.

The project still needs approval from the city’s Planning Board, according to the Sun-Journal, but the city has already approved the sale of 15.7 acres of land by the Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport for the expansion.

The expansion will add 8-10 jobs at first, then up to eight more jobs, the newspaper reported.