A Massachusetts woman died from injuries received when she was ejected from the back of a motorcycle Saturday morning in Lyman, police said. The motorcycle had traveled onto the soft shoulder and crashed in a small ditch, police said.

Anne Stout, 50, of Maynard, Massachusetts, was the passenger on a motorcycle being driven by Gerald Gibson, 51, of Sanford.

Gibson was transported to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries. Neither Stout nor Gibson were wearing helmets, police said.

The motorcycle was northbound on Old Berwick Road in Lyman at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday when the crash occurred. Old Berwick Road was shut down for about 2.5 hours, but is reopened, police said.