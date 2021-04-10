This story will be updated.

Health officials on Saturday reported 311 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 4,092. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 3,991 on Friday.





No new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll at 750.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 53,745, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 53,434 on Friday.

Of those, 40,773 have been confirmed positive, while 12,972 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 2.32 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 401.56.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,729 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 12.92 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (5,822), Aroostook (1,467), Cumberland (14,633), Franklin (1,043), Hancock (1,126), Kennebec (4,673), Knox (846), Lincoln (706), Oxford (2,728), Penobscot (4,836), Piscataquis (398), Sagadahoc (1,075), Somerset (1,521), Waldo (738), Washington (793) and York (11,339) counties. Information about an additional case was not immediately available Saturday.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

Overall, 2,164,556 tests have been administered and the statewide positivity rate is 2.68 percent.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 31,085,251 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 561,074 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.