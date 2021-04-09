A vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday in North Berwick has been canceled due to a lack of available doses.

The town will not be receiving the 500 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine it was expecting due to a shortfall of vaccinations from the federal government to the state, Chief Michael Barker of the North Berwick Rescue Squad said.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention anticipates a significant decline in the supplies of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that will reach the state next week. The Maine CDC received 20,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, but anticipates receiving only 2,500 doses of the vaccine by the beginning of next week.





These numbers reflect the maximum number of vaccine doses that the Maine CDC is able to order through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed.

The 500 people that had signed up for an appointment to receive the single-dose vaccine at Noble High School have been notified that the clinic will not be able to provide the vaccinations at this time.