BANGOR — UScellular customers in Maine now have additional access to the company’s 5G network. New 5G equipment in Auburn South, Augusta East, Baileyville, Bangor West, Brewer, Calais, East Corinth, Ellsworth downtown, Ellsworth East, Fryeburg, Hampden, Houlton East, Jonesport, Lewiston East, Lewiston North, Lincoln, Machiasport, Milford, Montello Heights, Mt. Waldo, Old Town, Peru, Princeton, Rockland downtown, Rocky Hill, Union and Winslow, offers additional coverage to multiple communities across Maine.

Other towns with access to UScellular’s 5G network in Maine include Belfast, Belgrade, Bingham, Bradford, Bucks Mills, Caribou, Chase Mills, Etna, Farmington, Frankfort, Gardiner, Graham Lake, Greene, Harmony, Hartland, Houlton, Jefferson, Lisbon Falls, Litchfield, Mars Hills, Monmouth, Monticello, Northport, Norway, Presque Isle, Rumford, Skowhegan, Streaked Mountain, Thomaston, Togus, Turner, Verona Island , Waterville, West Paris and Wilton. Additional 5G coverage will be added to enhance the network experience for UScellular customers in Maine.

“UScellular customers in Maine will have access to even faster data connection speeds for a better experience on city streets, country roads and in their homes,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “We encourage our new and current customers to check out the growing number of 5G smartphones and connected devices in our portfolio so they can benefit as we expand our 5G network.”





The multi-year network expansion for 5G in Maine is a result of previous network investments to modernize equipment and software. In 2020, UScellular invested $22.8 million in 5G upgrades to enhance the network experience for Maine residents.

This initial 5G network deployment is on the company’s 600 MHz spectrum and will provide customers in Maine communities with faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience. The company has a growing portfolio of 5G smartphones from Apple, Google, LG and Samsung, connected devices and IoT solutions with a range of price points for everyone to experience 5G.

A 5G coverage map is available at https://www.uscellular.com/coverage-map. This will be updated as more 5G network coverage is added. For more information about UScellular’s 5G network, please go to uscellular.com/5G.



