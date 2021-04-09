SACO – Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution is proud to announce numerous promotions across a variety of departments and branches.

Kenda Bouffard has been promoted to retail lending processing & closing manager. Bouffard started with SBSI in 2005 as a teller. She joined the loan department in 2006, and after a few different roles within the department, was promoted to retail loan processing supervisor in 2015.

Katrina Desjardins has been promoted to vice president. Desjardins joined SBSI in 2009 in the bank’s customer care and digital banking department. She has held numerous roles, but was most recently promoted to her current role of branch manager of the Westbrook branch in March 2020.





Stephanie Bailey has been promoted to assistant vice president. Bailey started with SBSI in March 2002 as a teller. Most recently, she was promoted to her current role of assistant branch manager of the Westbrook branch in March 2018.

Mary Jane Sawyer has been promoted to assistant vice president. Sawyer started as a teller in the bank’s Old Orchard Beach Branch in August 2004. She was most recently promoted to her current position as assistant branch manager of the Biddeford branch in June 2016.

Michael Rague has been promoted to assistant vice president. Rague joined the bank in June 2012 as a seasonal teller in the Old Orchard Beach Branch and has worked in a variety of roles and departments at SBSI. He was promoted to his current position as assistant branch manager of the Old Orchard Beach branch in May 2020.

Ashley Lyons has been promoted to customer relationship officer. Lyons joined SBSI as a customer relationship associate in the Saco branch in November 2019.



