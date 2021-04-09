Chike Springer Foundation aims to improve Lymphoma treatment outcomes and find cures

BANGOR –The Chike Springer Foundation is excited to invite participants from around the country to join a month long, virtual fitness fundraiser aimed to raise important funds to support innovative Lymphoma research and mentorship. The mission of the Chike Springer Foundation is to enable better treatment options and promote diversity in cancer research, saving thousands of lives through improved treatment outcomes. The 2021 #OVERCOME Fitness Fundraiser Challenge, hosted on the Kilter app, will challenge people to get moving and log activity for the month of June, fundraise to support the CSF mission and earn fun rewards! Any work out, run, swim or yoga will count towards the activity goals – earn points every day for doing something good for yourself.

As we work to raise awareness and funds for the Chike Springer Foundation, we encourage you to challenge your friends, family and colleagues to join, chase each other on the leaderboard and keep each other motivated to stay healthy and active! Registration is now open on the Kilter app, just search for “Overcome Fitness Fundraiser”. A $25 registration fee will sign you up for the challenge and earn you a 2021 #OVERCOME challenge T-shirt!

To learn more about the Chike Springer Foundation, the #OVERCOME Challenge, register as a participant or to become a sponsor, please visit https://www.kilterrewards.com/events/chike-springer-foundation-overcome-fitness-fundraiser or contact us at info@chikespringerfoundation.org.