OLD TOWN — Hirundo Wildlife Refuge will hold its first Volunteer Day of 2021 on Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Volunteer Days, held weekly on Saturdays, are vital to maintaining the many trails and infrastructure at Hirundo.

Here’s what we need help with:

Trail work includes widening trail cutting back saplings and small shrubs, using loppers and handsaws

Removing materials from the trails (old benches, metal railings, duck boxes, etc

Stabilizing footbridge; repair seating of bench

Painting the kiosks and the visitor center

Move and split wood

Install new signs

Weeding and planting

And, more!

Hirundo could really use your help! Please join us for all or part of the day. No charge of course for tickets; sign up helps us keep track of the number of people. We will just work our way through the list. Visit www.Hirundomaine.org to sign up.