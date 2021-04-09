OLD TOWN — Hirundo Wildlife Refuge will hold its first Volunteer Day of 2021 on Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Volunteer Days, held weekly on Saturdays, are vital to maintaining the many trails and infrastructure at Hirundo.
Here’s what we need help with:
- Trail work includes widening trail cutting back saplings and small shrubs, using loppers and handsaws
- Removing materials from the trails (old benches, metal railings, duck boxes, etc
- Stabilizing footbridge; repair seating of bench
- Painting the kiosks and the visitor center
- Move and split wood
- Install new signs
- Weeding and planting
- And, more!
Hirundo could really use your help! Please join us for all or part of the day. No charge of course for tickets; sign up helps us keep track of the number of people. We will just work our way through the list. Visit www.Hirundomaine.org to sign up.