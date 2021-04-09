OLD TOWN — Hirundo Wildlife Refuge will hold its first Volunteer Day of 2021 on Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to noon.  The Volunteer Days, held weekly on Saturdays, are vital to maintaining the many trails and infrastructure at Hirundo.   

Here’s what we need help with:

  • Trail work includes widening trail cutting back saplings and small shrubs, using loppers and handsaws
  • Removing materials from the trails (old benches, metal railings, duck boxes, etc
  • Stabilizing footbridge; repair seating of bench
  • Painting the kiosks and the visitor center
  • Move and split wood
  • Install new signs
  • Weeding and planting
  • And, more! 

Hirundo could really use your help! Please join us for all or part of the day. No charge of course for tickets; sign up helps us keep track of the number of people. We will just work our way through the list. Visit www.Hirundomaine.org to sign up.  