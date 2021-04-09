CAMDEN — Camden National Bank announced a $10,000 donation to the LifeFlight Foundation to help provide vital medical support to people across Maine. This is the eighth year that Camden National Bank will be a major sponsor for the Cross for LifeFlight. The signature fundraising event, which began in 2013 as a swim across west Penobscot Bay from Northport to Islesboro, has now become a statewide, month-long event that encourages participants to cross whatever part of Maine suits them. Participants can swim, row, paddle, hike, walk or bike — all while tracking their progress in the event’s proprietary online system.

Since its inception, this event has raised more than $2 million to support LifeFlight’s mission of providing critical emergency care and transportation for individuals across Maine.

“We are extremely grateful for this generous partnership with Camden National Bank and hope that employees and customers alike will consider Crossing with us” said Kate O’Halloran, the LifeFlight Foundation’s executive director. “Our expansion strategy is to make what began as a 150-person open water swim into a unique Maine event in which many more people can participate. There are some incredibly creative Crossings being planned – we love the adventurous spirit of the people of Maine.”





Over the past year, LifeFlight has worked tirelessly to provide care to patients with or presumed to have COVID-19. The emergency medical care team has put in place new equipment and technologies to safely care for patients with the highly infectious disease.

“Each day, LifeFlight is doing incredible work to save lives across Maine, no matter how far away a patient in need might be,” said Greg Dufour, president & CEO of Camden National Bank. “We’re honored to partner with them again this year and support the 2021 remote Cross for LifeFlight, raising funds for this critical community cause.”

To learn more about the 2021 Cross for LifeFlight and to register, visit: https://lifeflight.donordrive.com/