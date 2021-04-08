This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Thursday reported 319 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 3,806. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 3,705 on Wednesday.

The statewide death toll now stands at 748.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 52,996, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 52,677 on Wednesday.

Of those, 40,290 have been confirmed positive, while 12,706 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 2.38 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 395.96.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 316, up from 313 a day ago, up from 231.3 a week ago and up from 166.6 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,714 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Additional information about the hospitalizations was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 12.81 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (5,716), Aroostook (1,452), Cumberland (14,460), Franklin (1,022), Hancock (1,111), Kennebec (4,578), Knox (836), Lincoln (695), Oxford (2,692), Penobscot (4,803), Piscataquis (395), Sagadahoc (1,054), Somerset (1,490), Waldo (733), Washington (790) and York (11,168) counties. Information about an additional case was not immediately available Thursday.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 30,923,521 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 559,117 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.