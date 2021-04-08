Today is Thursday. Temperatures will in the low 60s to mid-50s from north to south, with partly cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 401 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. One new death was reported, raising the statewide death toll at 747. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Thousands streamed into the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Wednesday, the first day that all Mainers 16 and older were eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.





Maine is getting $18 million from the federal government to reduce racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccinations. That comes as Maine has seen significant racial disparities throughout the coronavirus pandemic, with Black Mainers accounting for more than a quarter of coronavirus cases even though they comprise only 1 percent of the state’s population.

A line of people wait to enter the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Wednesday, the first day that all Mainers 16 and older were eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

It will still be a while before everyone is able to get a shot as vaccine supply remains tight.

Turbines in the Bull Hill Wind project in Township 16 in Hancock County rotate in the breeze in this May 2018 file photo. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

Several counties and towns are finding out they are getting less revenue out of the wind projects than they had expected when they were wooed in the 2000s and 2010s by developers looking to erect turbines several hundred feet tall along local remote, elevated ridgelines.

This May 10, 2018 photo shows an arrangement of fentanyl test strips in New York. Sales of fentanyl test strips have exploded as a growing number of overdose-prevention programs hand them out to people who use illicit drugs. Credit: Mark Lennihan / AP

The kits will allow an individual to test substances for the presence of fentanyl and will also include information about treatment and recovery options.

Robert Bonner and Dona Robins are hoping to stay in Belfast, but are having a difficult time finding a place to rent. The housing crisis is so bad in midcoast Maine that on Craigslist, there are more ads from people looking for a place to live than actual places to live. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Officials in Belfast, a city of 6,700 people, have been worrying about the problem of affordable housing scarcity for years. It turns out that the community also doesn’t have a lot of surplus market-rate housing at hand that can easily absorb all the people who are looking for places to live.

Luna the pug a few days after being rescued in Aroostook County. Credit: Courtesy of Charlotte Grotton

It took the efforts of an entire community to bring 1-year-old Luna the pug home exactly a month after she ran off into the woods on the upper end of Academy Street in Presque Isle on March 5.

Title frames for some of the many programs produced by WCVB in Boston. Northeast Historic Film in Bucksport will digitize the WCVB archive for the next two years. Credit: Courtesy of Northeast Historic Film

Over the next two years, Northeast Historic Film, located at Bucksport’s Alamo Theatre, will digitize WCVB’s massive collection of videotapes and 16 millimeter film reels, showcasing the 18 programs that were part of its groundbreaking slate of original programming, one of the largest such collections in the country.

A member of the Maine Mineralogical and Geological Society holds up a piece of blue-green tourmaline found while on a field trip at Havey Quarry in Poland, Maine. Credit: Courtesy of Maine Mineralogical and Geological Society

Pink, green and blue tourmaline, aquamarine beryl and deep red garnet, purple amethyst and sparkling lepidolite — they all lie buried in Maine granite. To find them, all you have to do is dig — and perhaps use a hammer and chisel.

A gray fox walks in front of a trail camera. Credit: Courtesy of Kathy Anderson

They’ve certainly got a distinctive look, with some red highlights on their darker fur.

In other Maine news…

Tractor trailer loaded with frozen hash browns rolls over on interstate exit

Pressure cooker in parking lot leads Bangor Walmart to briefly shut down

Portland man claims that Percival Baxter would support leashless dogs in his namesake park

Maine attorney general clears 4 officers in 2020 shooting death of Auburn man

Maine man charged in Capitol riot denied bail

Florida woman allegedly tried to bring replica grenades through Bangor airport checkpoint

Attorney general clears Old Town officer in 2018 shooting of NH man