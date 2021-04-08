SEARSPORT — Not only do we celebrate Earth Day in April, but many seasonal changes and “firsts” occur as daylight continues to increase, temperatures gradually rise, and plants and animals begin to emerge and return after the long winter. The study of the timing of these seasonal changes is called phenology. Friends of Sears Island will be offering free grab-and-go activity kits this month for children themed around being a steward of our earth, and all that we can learn by observing and recording earth’s seasonal occurrences and weather patterns.

This month’s kit will include materials to make a wind gauge to measure wind speed, a windsock to observe wind direction, a thermometer for recording temperature changes outdoors, and a recycled shopping bag for a family trash clean-up. Educational handouts and project instructions will be included, along with information on how to journal about signs of spring using a phenology wheel.

The kits are free and intended for children ages 5-12. Donations to Friends of Sears Island are always greatly appreciated to allow the organization to continue to offer programming to all at no cost. Quantities are limited and will be distributed to families on a first-come, first-served basis. To request a kit for your child, please email outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. After receiving a confirmation email, families can pick up their kits from April 20-30 at the Carver Memorial Library in Searsport.



To learn more about Friends of Sears Island check out www.friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.