LEWISTON – The UMA Lewiston Center will hold two virtual information sessions this April for those interested in pursuing admission in UMA’s Dental Assisting or Expanded Functions Dental Assisting programs. The sessions are scheduled for April 28 from 1-2 p.m. and April 29 from 6-7 p.m. To attend, please register online at uma.edu/dentalevents or call 207-753-6600 by April 27 to receive a Zoom link.

Those participating in the virtual information sessions will receive a video tour of the UMA Lewiston Center’s newly completed dental clinic and have an opportunity to find out more about the dental assisting and EFDA program requirements, information on the admissions process, financial aid and tuition, and operations at the campus.

Program faculty, as well as admissions staff, will be available during the sessions to assist prospective students in completing the free UMA admissions application and the free application for Federal Student Financial Aid. Attendees can also learn about the various scholarships offered by UMA, including the Pine Tree State Pledge and UMA $10K that offer no cost, or low cost, tuition to qualified students.





Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to RSVP online at uma.edu/dentalevents or call 207-753-6600 by April 27 to receive a Zoom link.

For more information about UMA’s dental assisting program, please visit https://www.uma.edu/academics/programs/dental-programs/dental-assisting/