The 2021 spring football season appears to have come to an abrupt halt for the University of Maine football team.

UMaine athletics on Wednesday announced that the Black Bears’ scheduled games against Rhode Island and New Hampshire have been canceled after those schools have halted activities because of COVID-19 issues.

New Hampshire on Tuesday opted out of its remaining two games of the spring campaign because of the pandemic, while Rhode Island on Wednesday morning went into a shutdown because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests in the program.

The UMaine administration is assessing all available options for the remaining open dates for the unprecedented spring season. The Black Bears were slated to play six regular-season games to help make up for the regular fall season, which was pushed back because of the pandemic.

The football program continues to follow all state, University of Maine System, Colonial Athletic Association and NCAA guidelines. Antigen and PCR testing for the football program continues for all Tier 1 personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches and support staff.

UMaine also continues to follow all COVID-19-related health and safety guidance while monitoring the status of the pandemic in Maine and throughout the region.