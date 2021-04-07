Maine Maritime Academy announced Wednesday that 80 percent of its classes and labs will resume in-person instruction this fall.

That comes as Maine opened vaccine eligibility to all adults 16 years and older, accelerating the expected timeline for lifting the pandemic restrictions that have become fixtures in Mainers’ lives over the past year.

Keith Williamson, vice president for academic affairs and provost, said flexibility will be key to a safe and successful return to normal campus life. He anticipates that the academy will retain its hybrid learning opportunities, and that the plans for instruction will continue to expand over the coming months.





The academy will hold an in-person, students-only commencement this spring.

Summer programs have already been planned, and students will be able to take part in training cruises starting this month. Along with completing cruises on the academy’s two training ships, The State of Maine and the schooner Bowdoin, students will have the opportunity to complete cadet shipping, co-ops and internships with international companies.

While a number of events, such as the annual Ship Jump and Ring ceremony, were held in-person, staff and students alike are looking forward to when pandemic protocols will be relaxed.