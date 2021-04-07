LEWISTON — The Great Falls Balloon Festival in Lewiston has been canceled for a second year in a row due to COVID-19 concerns.

“After much deliberation and consideration, we do not feel we can meet our mission goals, respect the current state mandates and reach our sponsorship goals to put on this event given the effects of COVID,” event organizers said.

The festival brings up to 100,000 visitors to the Greater Lewiston-Auburn area every year.





Organizers say it would be an extreme challenge to keep everyone safe.

“We value the health of our participants, guests, volunteers, and our communities, and we will be back with a vengeance for 2022,” event organizers said.