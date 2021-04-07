Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will in the high 50s from north to south, with cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 290 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 746. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Maine will launch its first round of mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week in Oxford, the state announced Tuesday. The clinic will primarily focus on reaching rural communities, who may not have as much access to vaccine providers as other parts of the state. It will use the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will come after Maine opens eligibility to everyone 16 and older on Wednesday.





Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Augusta. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Maine’s public health officials said on Tuesday that 90,000 people who signed up with its long-awaited coronavirus vaccine registration system should not wait for the state to seek appointments two weeks after it was launched with few providers using it.

PLUS: We want to track how and where Mainers are getting appointments and what is affecting any inability to get shots so far.

The owners of the Blue Spoon restaurant on Congress Street in Portland are looking forward to the opening of vaccines to all 16 and older so their staff can be vaccinated. Credit: Troy Bennett / BDN

For those with financial stakes in the city’s embattled restaurant industry, the news that younger people may be vaccinated couldn’t come soon enough.

Ruby Day holds her emotional support dog Ginger Cupcake outside of her Belfast home. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Ruby Day, of Belfast, has the pick of nine colleges, including Mount Holyoke College, Smith College and Ithaca College. She’s been offered funding to help pay for it as well. And she’s even received a special scholarship designed for those displaying perseverance in overcoming adversity.

A message on the marquee at the Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft on Monday encouraged social distancing. Credit: Ernie Clark / BDN

The U.S. Department of Agriculture told the Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft that it was eligible to apply for the funding, meant to pay for structural repairs, after determining that it met the application requirement of having “substantial” community support, said Patrick Myers, the theater’s executive director.

Locked ballot boxes are seen in a room where the processing of absentee ballots takes place at City Hall, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Portland, Maine. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Concerns about how the small Penobscot County town of Hudson conducts elections have arisen for the third time in less than a year, most recently over a list that identified 15 voters who requested absentee ballots in a municipal election.

Newcastle residents Kelly and Kurt Stokes, creators of Dirigo Treasures Maine, at the seven of clubs location from their game. Players search for a $20,000 prize. Credit: Courtesy of Kelly and Kurt Stokes

Somewhere in the state of Maine, $20,000 has been hidden. The search for this treasure, called Maine’s Dirigo Treasure, will engage players in a first-of-its-kind, real-world treasure hunt.

Maine Public Utilities Commission Chairman Philip Bartlett (center) answers questioins by reporters last year. He is flanked by commissioners Randall Davis (left) and R. Bruce Williamson. Credit: Lori Valigra / BDN

CMP drew heavy criticism in February after it contacted some solar suppliers to tell them of potential delays and extra costs to integrate their project into CMP’s existing grid. The utility later reversed course after public pressure, but the issue is still gaining traction among the solar community and lawmakers as the state moves to meet clean energy goals.

This is the logo for the Midcoast Sternmen, a new professional basketball team based in Rockland that will compete as a member of the Pro Basketball Association. Credit: Courtesy of Midcoast Sternmen

The Rockland-based Midcoast Sternmen will join the Pro Basketball Association for the 2021 season with a 12- to 14-game regular-season schedule followed by playoffs to crown the champion of a league with more than 50 franchises around the country.

A Canada goose sits in an eagle nest that it has claimed as its own. Credit: Courtesy of Mike Collins

When you’re looking for a cool nature photo, sometimes the best tactic is to stop looking at things that surround us on the ground, and take a gander up in the air. If you get lucky, you might find something really interesting up there.

