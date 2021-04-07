RICHMOND — The Richmond High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund at the Maine Community Foundation offers support to graduating seniors at Richmond High School who are pursuing post-secondary education.

The deadline for applications is May 15. To apply online, go to http://www.mainecf.org. Award decisions will be made based on an applicant’s academic, athletic, artistic and other abilities as well as financial need.

The Maine Community Foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 650 scholarship funds.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.