BANGOR/DOVER-FOXCROFT — Partners for Peace will host their 2021 annual meeting from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15 on Zoom with keynote speakers Dr. Nirav Shah (he, him), Maine CDC, and Susan Ahlin (she, her), survivor leader. Donations in honor of the event will be matched dollar for dollar up to $5,000 by Puritan Medical Products.

Partners for Peace, the domestic violence resource center for Penobscot and Piscataquis counties, will share a recap of the organization’s challenges and successes over the past year, how they navigated supporting survivors during the COVID-19 pandemic and a glimpse of their our future goals of stability and inclusivity. The program will conclude with their annual awards ceremony. This year’s honorees include MaineTransNet, Maine Humanities Council and the Partners for Peace Volunteer of the Year Carla Suel of Dexter.

Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link and donations to the Match Fundraiser sponsored by Puritan are encouraged on the Partners for Peace website at https://www.partnersforpeaceme.org/prevention/annual-meeting/.





Any questions can be directed to Casey Faulkingham, director of development & engagement, at cfaulkingham@partnersforpeaceme.org.

Partners for Peace provides support services for anyone affected by abuse and violence in the Penobscot and Piscataquis County region. For more information, visit our website at www.partnersforpeaceme.org. To speak with one of our advocates, please call our 24-hour helpline at 1-800-863-9909. Services are free and confidential.